The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights reported that local investigators in an area recaptured from Russian hands in Kherson discovered a cell where minors were detained and psychologically abused.

The horrors of war come to light. Russian forces would have tortured minors during the occupation of Kherson in a “children’s cell”, according to a Ukrainian official.

Ukrainian investigators discovered a cell in which children were detained and mistreated, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s commissioner for human rights, said on Wednesday.

Lubinets narrated that the “children’s cell” was located in one of four torture centers run by Russian troops in Kherson, a southern Ukrainian city abandoned by Kremlin forces last month.

Russia denies attacking civilians in the war and rejects accusations of mistreating them.

Lubinets, who has been filing a series of reports on alleged torture for months, said conditions were worse than those in places of confinement investigated in other recaptured areas.

“We found 10 torture chambers in the Kherson region, four in the city of Kherson,” the official said during a press conference. “In one of the torture chambers we found a separate room, a cell where children were kept… even the occupants called it that, ‘children’s cell.'”

In other torture chamber discoveries, Lubinets documented how the spaces were small rooms where up to 25 people were kept confined where, he said, Russian forces tortured prisoners with electric shocks and beat them with iron bars.

They denounce psychological torture

The “children’s cell” only differed from the others adjacent to it because they placed thin tarpaulins on the floor, they said.

“We have documented that the children were not given water, they were given water every other day. They were given virtually no food,” Lubinets said. “They used psychological pressure. They told them that their parents had abandoned them and that they would not return,” he denounced.

The official explained the case of a 14-year-old boy who was detained and allegedly tortured for taking pictures of damaged Russian military material: “They were children who, in the eyes of the invaders, were resisting.”

Providing evidence for his claims, Lubinets said some 12,000 Ukrainian children had been taken to Russia since the invasion began in February, including 8,600 taken by force.

Other Western officials denounced mass deportations of Ukrainians forced through “filtration” points. The US ambassador to the United Nations in September put deportations at between 900,000 and 1.6 million, something Russia denies.

The war continues without respite for Christmas

Ukrainian forces have launched their biggest bombardment in years in the Russian-controlled east of the country, Moscow-based officials said, as both sides ruled out a Christmas truce in the nearly 10-month-old war.

Alexei Kulemzin, mayor of the Russian-backed city of Donetsk, confirmed the firing of 40 rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers at civilians in the city center in the early hours of Thursday.

Russian forces also continued shelling and airstrikes on the eastern front, killing one person, while two were killed in the southern city of Kherson, Ukrainian authorities said.

Moscow and kyiv are without talks to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two, which is taking place mainly in eastern and southern Ukraine with little movement on either side.

“The Kremlin intends to turn the conflict into a prolonged armed confrontation,” said Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, a senior Ukrainian official, who also ruled out the possibility of a truce over the festive period.

Since October, Russia has attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles, disrupting power supplies and leaving the population without heat in freezing winter conditions.

European Union member states will try again on Thursday to agree on a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, after Poland and Lithuania on Wednesday blocked a deal they believe could benefit Russian oligarchs in the fertilizer business.

