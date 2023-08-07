New Moscow attacks were registered on August 7 in the south and northeast of Ukraine, leaving at least three civilians dead. Meanwhile, Russia reported that it shot down a drone in the Kaluga region, located 200 kilometers from the country’s capital. In other news, kyiv confirmed that 22 Ukrainian soldiers have returned to their country after a prisoner exchange.

The biggest conflict in Europe since World War II spreads. This Monday, August 7, the Ukrainian authorities accused Russian bombardments in the city of Kherson, in the south of the country, and in the border area to the Kharkiv region, in the northeast, sites adjacent to the front line of battle.

Through his Telegram account, the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, reported that two people died and three others were injured after the attack in Kharkiv, while a woman was killed in Kherson.

The governor of the southern city also expressed himself on Telegram, stating that the city experienced “a difficult night.”

“The Russian Army continued to shell the houses of residents in the central part,” he added in the messaging service.

This aggression took place at a time when kyiv indicates a war escalation in Kharkiv, with an increase in bombardments by Russian invasion troops.

Recent attacks have included civilian sites, such as the Kherson hospital where a doctor was killed and five others injured. However, as usual in the course of the invasion, the Kremlin denies its responsibility.

❗️Overnight, the Russians shelled #Kherson. One civilian was killed, and 7 others were injured. Fires broke out in private and apartment buildings at the site of the attack, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office said. pic.twitter.com/XG3SIyCYFB —KyivPost (@KyivPost) August 7, 2023



In counterpart, Russian authorities reported the downing of an unmanned drone while flying over the Kaluga region, located 200 kilometers south of Moscow.

This is not an isolated event: during the past week, the Ministry of Defense had indicated that its troops eliminated seven drones in that area.

According to the local governor, Vladislav Shapshá, the incident occurred in the early hours of this Monday and did not leave any damage or fatalities.

kyiv confirmed the release of 22 soldiers in a prisoner exchange with Moscow

The Ukrainian government notified the repatriation of soldiers who had been prisoners of war, some of them wounded, in recent weeks.

The release came amid a detainee swap with Russia, though neither kyiv nor Moscow have yet reported the number of Moscow men who would have benefited.

Ukrainian prisoners of war pose for a photo after an exchange, amid Russia’s war against Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine. Photograph published on August 7, 2023. © Ukrainian Presidency/Via Reuters

Prisoner exchanges have been frequent between both sides since the start of the invasion. Thanks to these operations, according to Ukrainian sources, the return of 2,598 captured soldiers has been achieved.

Russia urges Ukraine to surrender to end the war

While Kiev was present in Saudi Arabia in recent days along with other world leaders to talk about the necessary conditions for a possible peace agreement, from Moscow they dismissed the value of that conclave and stressed their demand to put a definitive stop to the conflict: the Ukrainian surrender.

Russia, not invited to the Jeddah talks, reiterated that the war will end only if Ukraine “stops hostilities and terrorist attacks” and if the West stops supplying it.

File-Military vehicles of the Russian Army circulate on a street, after President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine. In the city of Armyansk, Crimea, on February 24, 2022. © Reuters/Stringer

“The original foundations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, its neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status must be confirmed,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

On several occasions, the Ukrainian authorities have made it clear that they will not give up their defense actions and demand the unconditional withdrawal of the invading troops from their territories.

In recent months, kyiv has gone from defense to counterattacks in the midst of its counteroffensive, with which it promises to recover all its territories seized by Moscow. In the midst of these actions, the Army of the invaded nation even strikes on Russian soil.

