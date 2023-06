How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of destroying a critical dam and hydroelectric plant on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. | Photo: EFE/EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO

The adviser to the presidential office of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, denounced this Thursday (8) that Russian forces bombed the city of Kherson and other areas on the banks of the Dnieper, amid rescue work by Ukrainian emergency teams trying to save the flood victims caused by the attack on the New Kakhovka dam.

“Russia is currently shelling flooded Kherson and other flooded coastal areas, preventing rescue teams from evacuating the population,” Podolyak wrote on his Twitter account, where he posted a video showing people on a boat as explosions are heard. Nearby.

Podolyak also accused Russia of “not even trying to evacuate people in the occupied territories”. “People are sitting on roofs without food or water, exposed to the sun and bombing,” added the Ukrainian presidential adviser.

Tuesday morning’s destruction of a dam on the Dnieper River in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson province caused flooding that killed several people and evacuated thousands of residents.

The Dnieper River cuts Kherson province in two. The eastern coast is occupied by Russia, while the western one is under the control of the Kiev government. Ukraine accuses Russia of intentionally blowing up the dam to prevent a possible Ukrainian advance. Russia denies and blames Kiev.