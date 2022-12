How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian vehicles try to clear mines at a steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine. | Photo: Alessandro Guerra/EFE/EPA

Ukraine shot down 54 of the 69 Russian missiles launched this morning (29), as published by the commander in chief of the country’s Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhny, in Telegram. “We will resist and we will win!” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian presidency had announced that around 120 missiles were targeting the country. “The enemy is attacking Ukraine on several fronts, using cruise missiles fired from planes and ships,” announced the Ukrainian Air Force in Telegram.

“(Russians) dream of seeing Ukrainians spending the New Year in the dark and cold, but they cannot defeat the Ukrainian people,” tweeted the country’s Defense Ministry.

About 40% of residents in the country’s capital, Kiev, were left without electricity after the massive Russian attacks, as announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram. “Electrical engineers are currently working to restore power,” continues Klitschko.

Andri Sadovy, mayor of Lviv, in western Ukraine, announced on Thursday that 90% of the city was without electricity after renewed Russian bombing of Ukraine’s power infrastructure in the middle of winter. “There may be water cuts”, punctuated the politician in Telegram and Twitter.

Since October, Russia has increased its bombing, mainly targeting vital energy infrastructure for Ukraine. In Dnipro, Odessa and Kryvy Rih regions, authorities warned that they had cut electricity to minimize damage to critical sites if they were hit.