How did you feel about this matter?

Privatbank website was unavailable: attack comes amid tension from the concentration of 100,000 Russian soldiers near the border| Photo: EFE/Roman Pilipey

Ukraine reported on Tuesday (15) cyberattacks against websites of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense and state banks, according to the Center for Information Security.

During the last few hours, Privatbank has been under a major DoS (denial of service) attack. There are also flaws at Oschadbank and the websites of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces were also attacked, the entity said in a statement posted on social media.

“It is possible that the attacker resorted to lesser tactics when he saw that his aggressive plans did not work,” the center said, mentioning the entities affected by the cyberattack.

Ukrainian government websites were hit by a cyberattack in January amid rising tensions with Russia, which has deployed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

Kiev said at the time that it saw “some signs” of involvement by jihadists associated with Russia in the cyberattack, which affected the work of more than 70 government websites, including those of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.