The Ukrainian forces indicated that in the early hours of this May 18 Russian troops fired at least 30 cruise missiles, in an unprecedented assault due to its “intensity and variety”. kyiv claims it shot down 29 of the launched shells. However, one struck in Odessa, in the south of the overrun country, leaving at least one person dead and two wounded. Meanwhile, Moscow maintains that it attacked “military targets with high-precision missiles.” This is the second major assault against the capital in the last two days.

It is the ninth time so far in May that Russian troops have attacked the Ukrainian capital and the second major assault on the city in the last two days. A clear escalation of the conflict after weeks of relative calm and in view of the announced counteroffensive of the invaded country.

The assault was carried out with strategic bombers from the Caspian region and cruise missiles. In addition, Russia later deployed reconnaissance ships over the capital, the kyiv military administration said.

The authorities of the country invaded for 15 months assured that its air defenses, supplied by the West, intercepted and they brought down 29 of the 30 missiles fired by Moscow. Likewise, kyiv claims that it shot down at least two explosive drones.

Ninth Russian attack on Kyiv during May last night. Other Ukrainian cities attacked, as well. These are fragments of Russian rockets that fell in Kyiv region. According to preliminary information, all enemy targets in Kyiv’s airspace were identified and destroyed. Who will be… pic.twitter.com/OZG4oERGn8 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 18, 2023



However, one of the shells hit an industrial building in Odessa, in southern Ukraine, leaving at least one person dead and two injured, according to Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the military administration of that region.

“One person has been killed in Russian missile attacks on Odessa (…) Most of the enemy missiles were shot down over the sea by air defense forces. Unfortunately, an industrial object was hit, one person died, two were injured,” he explained. bratchuck.

Russia claims it hit “Ukrainian targets with high-precision missiles”

He The Russian Defense Ministry maintained that its attacks were directed against “military objectives” and that it did so with high-precision missiles.

Moscow said it used hypersonic missiles in its new round of assaults, which President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly touted as a “key strategic advantage.”

The missiles, which are among the most advanced weapons in Russia’s arsenal, are difficult to detect and intercept due to their hypersonic speed and maneuverability.

Russian defense ministry says that it struck Ukrainian military targets using high-precision missiles a day after a major wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian cities – TASS pic.twitter.com/uCE1ojLt7y —TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 18, 2023



But sophisticated Western air defense systems, including US-made Patriot missiles, have helped save Kiev from the kind of destruction witnessed along the country’s main eastern and southern front lines.

Russia increases its fury in the face of the announced Ukrainian counteroffensive

The ground fighting is largely stalemate along the front line in eastern Ukrainian territory, where both sides attack each other with long-range weapons.

The most intense fighting has focused on the battle for the city of Bakhmut and its surroundings, in the Donetsk province, in the greater Donbass region, where in recent days senior Ukrainian military commanders have stated that the local army advanced some 20 kilometres.

At the same time, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head and founder of the Wagner mercenary group, whose troops have led the Moscow battle at Bakhmut, claimed that Russian Army units had withdrawn from their positions north of the city. Information that has not been confirmed by the Kremlin or independently, due to difficulties in accessing the land.

Prigozhin has stood out in recent weeks for being a fierce critic of the top commanders of the Russian Army, due to what he denounces as a lack of arms supplies for the private paramilitary force.

Remains of an industrial building damaged by a Russian missile attack, in Odessa, southern Ukraine, on May 18, 2023. © Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP

In recent months, Ukraine has reported that it is preparing to launch a large-scale attack with which it hopes to recover territories seized by the invading troops.

Western officials point out that many of kyiv’s military capabilities are now being “combined” including its ability to field tanks, combat vehicles, and combat engineers. kyiv’s military is also focused on clearing mines, saving rivers and attacking long-range targets.

For its part, Russia asserts that its defenses are “potentially formidable” and protected by “extensive minefields”.

Military experts highlight that with the latest attacks the Kremlin would be trying to stifle the Ukrainian defense systems, prior to the expected counteroffensive.

