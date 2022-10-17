kyiv seems to have become the target of new attacks, presumably Russian. The Ukrainian authorities have reported that the capital has recorded at least two explosions this morning. According to the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, around 6:00 a.m. several detonations were heard in a downtown neighborhood, for which he has asked citizens to stay safe until the air alert ends.

Dozens of kamikaze drones over kyiv, 7 hit the target and the rest were shot down by ukrainian air defenses. A third Wave is expected.

“Explosion in the Shevchenkivl district. All services are still in place. Details later. The alert continues. Stay in the shelters! », She has written in a message on the Telegram social network. About ten minutes later, Klitschko has reported that a second explosion has been heard in the same area. There are currently several burning buildings in the area.

The head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency, Andriy Yermak, has specified that they have been kamikaze drone attacks. In recent weeks, Russia has begun to use these weapons of Iranian origin. They are called ‘Shaded 136’, although they have been renamed ‘Geran 2’. These unmanned remote control aircraft came into operation last year and have a range of 2,500 kilometers. They are used exclusively in selective attacks.

“The Russians think it will help them, but such actions are like agony. We need more air defense systems and as soon as possible. We have no time for slow actions. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy. So be it,” Yermak demanded in a message on Telegram. At the moment, no fatalities or injuries have been reported, but we will have to wait. The drones responsible for the latest attacks are very effective and powerful. They can reach a speed of 180 km/h.

The explosive is carried in the nose, where they also carry the optics for the direction. Its size is 3.5 meters long, 2.5 meters wingspan and weigh about 200 kilos. “The Shahed 136 is a fairly large and inexpensive suicide drone to manufacture. It hits its target by GPS coordinates entered before takeoff. Then it advances autonomously, flying quite low and reaching a target set hundreds of kilometers away,” explains Pierre Grasser, a French researcher associated with the Sirice Center in Paris, to the AFP agency.

Punishment for the attack in Crimea



On October 10 and 11, Russia intensified its

attacks on various citiesamong them kyiv, but also Lviv, Zaporizhia, or Kharkov, in response to what the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, described as a «terrorist attack» in relation to the destruction two days before of the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine reported that the bombing of residential buildings and infrastructure in kyiv last week caused the death of 13 people and problems with the electricity supply. Precisely, after these attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that the missile attacks on Monday are the “response” to the “terrorist attack” in Crimea. He also ordered the deployment of joint troops with Belarus to defend

This weekend they also died

eleven reservists Russians shot at a training camp. According to the official version of the Ministry of Defense it was a “terrorist attack”. Of course, apparently, the two attackers were of Tajik nationality and fired with automatic weapons. The victims received classes before being transferred to Ukraine. The president of this country, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured hours later that 65,000 Russians had died during the course of the war in his country.