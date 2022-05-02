Ukraine Denmark and Sweden decide to open embassies in Kiev, Finland has not yet taken a decision

The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs says that it is following the development of the situation.

2.5. 20:40

Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, as the first Nordic country. Sweden will follow on Wednesday, said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde messaging service on Twitter on Monday.

Finland has not yet made decisions on the reopening of the embassy in Kiev. Foreign Ministry communications said Monday night that the ministry is monitoring developments.

“Security is a key issue,” the communication said in an email.

For the time being, the staff of the Finnish Embassy in Kiev has been repatriated and its customer service has been closed.

Denmark according to the foreign minister, the opening of the embassy serves as a “strong symbol of Denmark’s support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people”. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod commented on the matter on Monday during his surprise visit to Kiev.

The Hungarian embassy, ​​for example, has already returned to Kiev. The United States has announced that it will reopen the embassy in Kiev by the end of May.