Destroyed house in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, after Russian drone attack last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

An attack in the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, left at least eight people injured this Monday (22) and led to a war of narratives between Kiev and Moscow over who was responsible for the aggression.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told Russian news agency Tass that the attack was allegedly carried out by a Ukrainian sabotage group that “infiltrated the Grayvoron district”.

Gladkov reported that among the wounded in the village of Glotovo, a woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Later, according to Tass, the Kremlin reinforced the information that the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian sabotage group, which was being expelled from Russian territory by the country’s forces.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the aim of the alleged Ukrainian group was “to divert attention away from the Bakhmut area and to minimize the political effect of the loss of Artyomovsk”. [como os russos

chamam a cidade] on the Ukrainian side.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said over the weekend that it had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian city, but Kiev denies this.

Ukrainian websites reported on Monday that armed groups made up of anti-Putin Russian citizens had carried out the attack in Belgorod.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reiterated this version with a post on Twitter, in which he claimed that no one from Ukraine had a hand in the attack.

“The only active political force in a rigid totalitarian country is always an armed guerrilla movement. Ukraine is following events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and analyzing the situation, but it has nothing to do with it. As you know, tanks are sold in any Russian military store and clandestine guerrilla groups are made up of Russian citizens,” argued Podolyak.