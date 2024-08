President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Ukraine denied on Thursday (22) that its troops had tried to attack the nuclear power plant in Russia’s Kursk oblast, where Kiev’s troops have taken control of dozens of cities in recent weeks.

The Kiev government thus rejected the statements made hours earlier by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which he accused Ukraine of having attempted to attack the plant on Wednesday night (21), without giving further details on the matter.

“The scenario desired by Russia, according to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be attacking the Kursk nuclear power plant to accuse them of nuclear terrorism, does not hold water,” said the head of the department for combating disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andrii Kovalenko, quoted by the newspaper. Kyiv Independent.

Kovalenko assured that “everything points to the fact that Russia could carry out this provocation alone” to accuse Ukraine before international public opinion.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking the nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya region, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the Russian military invasion.

These same cross-accusations have now begun to be repeated in relation to the Kursk nuclear power plant, located in territory under Russian control, in this region bordering Ukraine, where Kiev has taken control of some areas.

Also on Thursday, Putin said he had informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the alleged attempted attack by Ukraine.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that he will visit the Kursk nuclear power plant next week due to the risk posed by hostilities in the area.

Experts from Grossi and the IAEA have visited the Zaporizhzhya plant on several occasions.

The IAEA has called on the parties to the conflict to refrain from attacking or endangering nuclear facilities.