Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out an air strike on its territory, which the Kremlin says could impact peace talks between the two countries. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two allegedly Ukrainian helicopters hit a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod on Friday (1st). A senior Ukrainian government official denied responsibility for the episode, according to the Reuters news agency.

“For some reason they say that we did it, but according to our information this is not reality,” said Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov. Earlier, the country’s Defense Ministry spokesman, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attacks.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin was informed about the episode, which, he added, could jeopardize peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. “He says it doesn’t help conversations, but it helps conversations when they kill our children, our women – these outrages they commit in our land? These people are kind of sick,” Danilov retorted.

The accusation about a Ukrainian attack on Russian territory is the first since the beginning of the war. Over the period, Russia has used information manipulation and censorship (including calling the war a “special military operation”), which makes it more difficult to gather information about the conflict.

Reuters had access to security camera footage near the site that shows a flash of light, similar to a missile, fired from low altitude in the sky, followed by an explosion on the ground. According to Russian authorities, the deposit was for civilian use only. The oil company that owns the facility said there were no injuries in the fire.