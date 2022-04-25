Russia announced this Monday, April 25, a ceasefire starting at 11:00 GMT to allow the evacuation of civilians who are in the besieged Azovstal steelworks, in the city of Mariúpol. However, the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky denied having reached an agreement with Moscow and asked the United Nations to be the “initiator and guarantor” of any such agreement.

On day 61 of the war, Russia proposed a ceasefire to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal steelworks. However, multiple attempts by the Russian armed forces to destroy humanitarian corridors in the past, according to kyiv, led the Ukrainian authorities to reject the proposal.

Meanwhile, the United States announced that it will resume its diplomatic operations in Ukraine, considering that “it can win” the war “if it receives the help it needs.”

These are the most relevant news about the war in Ukraine this Monday, April 25:

08:34 (BOG) Russia announces ceasefire at Azovstal steelworks for civilian evacuation; Ukraine denies it

This Monday, Russia announced a ceasefire starting at 11:00 GMT. This is to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine.

This was reported by Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Control Center. The colonel general assured that “the units of the Armed Forces of Russia and the Donetsk People’s Republic will cease combat actions”, to allow the evacuation of civilians “in the direction they choose”, he detailed.

However, Ukraine denied having reached an agreement with Russia since it mistrusts the enemy, to the extent that they have “destroyed humanitarian corridors many times before,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said through the Telegram messaging application. .

“It is important to understand that a humanitarian corridor is opened by agreement of both parties. A unilaterally announced corridor does not provide security and is therefore not a humanitarian corridor,” Vereschuk explained.

Indeed, the leader asked the United Nations to be the “initiator and guarantor” of any such agreement.

08:12 (BOG) Russia attacks five train stations in western and central Ukraine

The Russian Army attacked five train stations in central and western Ukraine, causing fatalities.

“This morning, within an hour, five train stations in central and western Ukraine were attacked,” confirming Moscow’s attempt to “systematically destroy the country’s railway infrastructure,” said the executive director of the state-owned railway company. Ukrainian Railways, Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Rescue workers stand near the Krasne railway station, where a fire broke out following an explosion after a missile attack, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Krasne, Ukraine, in this image obtained from social media social on April 25, 2022. © Maksym Kozytskyy/via Reuters

The person in charge of the company regretted that “casualties have been reported”, although he did not give details in this regard as he works to “clarify the information”, he asserted.

“The damage caused by the Russian bombardments in the traction substations” resulted in the stoppage of “at least 16 passenger trains”, the delay of as many others that pass through these affected sections, and in electricity cuts “in the catenary in three railway lines in the country”, explained Kamyshin.

07:43 (BOG) One dead, seven injured in missile strikes in southeast kyiv

In the long-range missile strikes on the Kremenchuk oil refinery and power plant in the Poltava region, southeast of kyiv, one person was killed and seven were wounded, Poltava regional governor Dmytro Lunin said.

Since February 24, the day Russian troops invaded their neighbor, thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced.

07:01 (BOG) Unspecified number killed and wounded in rocket attack in Vinnytsia

Vinnytsia Governor Serhiy Borzov reported that Russia fired rockets at two towns in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, causing deaths and injuries.

“Today, the Vinnytsia region is again under rocket fire (in) the towns of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn,” explained Borzov, who assured that the enemy is aiming to “attack critical infrastructure.”

The attack caused “an undetermined number of deaths and injuries,” lamented the regional governor in a video posted on the Telegram messaging application.

Russia did not immediately comment on his remarks.

6:35 (BOG) The US decides to resume diplomatic operations in kyiv after the visit of Blinken and Austin

The United States government will reopen this week its embassy in Ukraine, closed after the start of the war. Its diplomatic staff will settle in the city of Lviv, in the west of the country.

Local American media suggest that the Joe Biden Administration will shortly announce the appointment of Bridget Brink, a career diplomat, as head of the US embassy in Ukraine. She currently holds this position in Slovakia.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in kyiv, Ukraine. . © via AP

This decision comes amid the visit of the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the Ukrainian capital, where a “very positive” meeting was held with the president of this country, Volodymyr Zelensky.

In this way, the two high-ranking US officials ratified their support for Ukraine, a country that they believe “can win” the war with Russia “if it receives the help it needs.”

With EFE, AP and Reuters