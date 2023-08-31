Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov denied information about the imminent increase in mobilization

There are no plans to increase mobilization in Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has said this twice in the past five days. He refuted conflicting reports in an interview with Novoye Vremya. TASS.

According to the Ukrainian media, a new mobilization plan is being prepared in connection with the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) at the front. This fact could toughen the activities of military registration and enlistment offices and reduce the draft age. Danilov denied the information that the country needs to mobilize 300,000 people.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council added that the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are replenished daily due to a large number of volunteers. “Every day in the morning, when I go to work, I see a line in one of the nearby recruitment centers for the army,” Danilov said.

Earlier, Ukraine promised to tighten control over the departure of conscripts. The Border Service and the Ministry of Defense of the country began to exchange databases in order to “rule out attempts to illegally cross the border, including using fake documents.”