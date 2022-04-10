The invasion undertaken by Russian troops in Ukraine since February 24 has unleashed an international commotion in which there is little that international organizations have been able to do, which, from afar, see how the conflict is intensifying more and more against the civilians. According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), fighting is estimated to have displaced more than 10 million peopleboth within the country and outside its borders as refugees, while civilian casualties due to the invasion amount to 3,455, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

Of that number, 1,417 people died and 2,038 were injured, although the real numbers are believed to be much higher.

“Lhe speed of displacement, coupled with the sheer number of people affected, is unprecedented in Europe in recent times”, declared Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, at the conclusion of a visit to Ukraine last week.

The UN says most of the casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including heavy artillery shelling and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

However, the estimate made by Ukraine exceeds 12,000 civilian victims, with the towns of Hostomel, Kharkov, Chernigov, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Odessa and the vicinity of kyiv being the ones that have contributed the most deaths to this conflict.

Precisely, the confrontations experienced in the last four cities leave behind the crudest and most painful scenes of a war that has not spared age ranges, sex or race.

It is essential that all bodies are exhumed and identified in order to inform the families of the victims and establish the exact causes of death.

Although what happened in Bucha, a town near kyiv that was “liberated” from Russian troops at the end of March, has been the epicenter of the news in the last week after images from Ukrainian authorities and media, confirmed by international agencies and rejected by Russia, showed that more than 320 civilians were killed indiscriminately by Russian troops, some handcuffed and with signs of torture, leaving their bodies scattered in basements, mass graves and even the street itself; the truth is that the horror scenes are replicated in different Ukrainian cities.

“I am horrified by the images of civilians lying dead in the city of Bucha in Ukraine”, said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, noting that the reports that are appearing in this and other areas raise serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes, serious breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of the international human rights law. H H.

“It is essential that all bodies are exhumed and identified in order to inform the families of the victims and establish the exact causes of death. All measures must be taken to preserve evidence,” he added.

The fact, which has already been classified as a war crime and which the UN will enter to investigate after this week it suspended Russia from its Human Rights Council, has been denied by the Kremlin, who insists that it is a campaign of discredit and a “sabotage of the negotiations” that are taking place in Turkey.

However, heGerman intelligence showed, after the interception of communications, that the Kremlin recognized what Russia had done, according to information published this week by the weekly Der Spiegel. The fact led to the West imposing a fifth package of sanctions on Russia, in addition to the expulsion of up to 400 Russian diplomats throughout Europe.

Without recovering from Bucha, on Friday, the town of Kramatorsk, capital of Donbas, registered a massacre against civilians, after an attack on its railway station left at least 50 dead, five of them children, and that the head of diplomacy French, Jean-Yves Le Drian, considered a “crime against humanity”. “They hit the station where there are refugees, therefore, civilians, something that falls under crimes against humanity,” Le Drian told local media.

And it is that the missile fell on the railway station just at the time when hundreds of people have been coming for days to wait for a train to take them out of the city, which is still under Ukrainian control, but whose attacks do not stop. Russia denied any responsibility and denounced a “provocation” of kyiv.

At the same time, the record of injuries in the area amounted to more than a hundred people in less than 24 hoursthis being the main area of ​​interest for Russia and which has been in a state of maximum alert for a week, so the few inhabitants of the area were asked to flee from there.

The events coincided with the visit of Josep Borrell, head of European diplomacy, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, to Ukraine, who from kyiv reinforced the EU’s full support for the country and promised more money for weapons in its fight against Russia, including a specific €7.5 million project to support ongoing investigations by ensuring extensive data collection on missing persons.

Von der Leyen called Kramatorsk an “indiscriminate” attack and said, from Bucha, that he saw “humanity in pieces” and the “cold heart” and “all the coldness of the army of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin”. “The whole world is in mourning for what happened in Bucha,” he added.

NATO reports claim that several cities in Donbas have been the target of intense Russian attacks overnight, with residents taking refuge in their basements.

Russia has moved its military campaign to eastern Ukraine after a series of defeats in kyiv and other areas. The Kremlin now aims to seize the two great eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. In this sense, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, insisted on the need for an independent international investigation of massacres of civilians in Ukraine, and stressed that they have “witnesses”.

