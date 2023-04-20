Dhe exit of the British oil and gas group Shell from its Russian holdings has gained a surprising twist. Shell’s stake in the Sakhalin gas project in Siberia, a joint venture with Gazprom and the Japanese, had been effectively expropriated.

The London group booked 5 billion dollar write-downs because of the forced exit from Russia. Now the British could still unexpectedly receive a billion-dollar payment from the old business. As reported by Russian media, the company wants to buy Novatek Shell’s former Sakhalin stake and could transfer more than 1.1 billion dollars for this.

“That would be blood money, plain and simple”

This angers Ukraine. In a letter to Shell CEO Wael Savan, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the “blood money” to be donated to Ukraine and victims of the war. “If this sale goes through, it would transfer more than $1 billion in Russian money to Shell’s accounts. That would be blood money, plain and simple,” Zelenskyi’s economic adviser Oleg Ustenko wrote in the letter to Savan, dated earlier this week, which was first reported by the Politico website.

Ustenko wrote that he saw that Shell had no choice whether to close the deal or not. But the company should use any dividends or sales proceeds from former stores in Russia for Ukraine.

Shell’s stake in the gas project was effectively expropriated

Shell does not want to officially comment on the whole affair. The company confirms receipt of the letter. Business circles point out that the matter is more complicated than is often portrayed. Shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Shell announced at the end of February 2022 – also under strong pressure from the London government – that it would completely withdraw from all investments in Russia.







These included several joint ventures for oil and gas production such as Salym and Gydan (with Gazprom), petrol stations and the important Sakhalin II joint venture on the Siberian island of Sakhalin north of Japan. This includes one of the largest liquid gas projects in the world. The Japanese trading houses Mitsui and Mitsubishi are also involved.

Overall, Shell booked $5 billion in write-downs for divesting Russian holdings and assets. Shell wrote off $1.6 billion on its balance sheet for its 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin II project alone.

In June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree ordering the de facto nationalization of Sakhalin II. The shares were transferred to a new company in which the previous owners could participate again. Shell did not cooperate and withdrew. At the time, observers spoke of a quasi-appropriation. Meanwhile, Mitsui and Mitsubishi participated again, under pressure from the Japanese government, which wants to prevent the Sakhalin stake from falling into Chinese hands. The legal status of Shell’s stake was unclear.







Sold to Novatek without Shell’s knowledge or involvement

As reported by Russian financial media, the Kremlin has approved the sale of 27.5 percent to the Russian energy company Novatek. This is to pay 94.8 billion rubles for it, which would correspond to about 1.16 billion dollars at the current exchange rate. Shell stresses that it was in no way involved in the sales talks and has no direct information about the deal.

According to company circles, it is not known when and how Novatek intends to transfer the money, whether in rubles or dollars, and to which bank account. It is also unclear whether the bank is subject to sanctions and whether it is even possible to get the money out of Russia. The whole matter is highly uncertain. The price of the equivalent of $1.1 billion also seems fairly low to industry observers given the value of the giant gas project, which accounts for about 4 percent of global LNG production.

Shell paid Ukraine once before

At the moment it does not appear that Shell will promise Ukraine a billion-dollar payment. Shortly after the invasion began, the energy giant was criticized for buying cheap Russian crude oil on the spot market. Shell apologized and transferred $60 million to a Ukrainian aid program and the UN World Food Program. By early 2023, Shell had made a total of $74 million in humanitarian donations to Ukraine.

The forced departure from Russia has also become very costly for Shell’s British competitor BP. BP posted write-downs of more than $20 billion in the spring quarter of 2022 after the war began. At the same time, the energy companies made record profits last year thanks to high oil prices.

Although French competitor Totalenergies has largely exited Russia in recent months, it still has an approximately 20 percent stake in Novatek and its Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas project in Siberia, with Total having written off Novatek’s stake. However, the long-term contracts are fulfilled as long as politics does not prohibit this, said CEO Patrick Pouyanné at the most recent balance sheet press conference with a view to natural gas production in Yamal.