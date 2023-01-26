With the announcement of Washington, London, Berlin and Ottawa to send heavy tanks to Kiev; This means that NATO is approaching a direct confrontation with Russia. Analysts who spoke to Sky News Arabia warn that these indicators mean that the year 2023 may actually be the beginning of a third world war, especially with the Russian warning that the conflict has entered a stage of confrontation. direct.

The United States will send 31 “Abrams” tanks, Berlin 14 “Leopard 2” tanks, and London announced sending “Challenger 2” tanks. Paris said it is considering sending “Luker” tanks, while Poland, Norway, Spain and the Netherlands have also expressed their willingness to send tanks..

Zelensky scheme

Mykola Beliskov, a research fellow at the Ukrainian National Institute for Strategic Studies, attributes Zelensky’s urgency to send more qualitative weapons, such as fighters, to his plan to thwart the Russian advance, especially in the Donbass region in the east of the country, which depends on:

Support for the air force, which will have a clear effect in “liberating” the territories annexed by Moscow last year .



Zelensky needs an additional 300 tanks, 600-700 armored vehicles, and 500 artillery pieces, in addition to fighters and long-range missiles, to target and cut off the Russian supply lines. .



The Ukrainian president’s ambitions do not only revolve around F-16 fighters, but also fourth-generation aircraft .



direct conflict

On the possibility of Europe and the United States meeting the wishes of the Ukrainian president regarding fighters after the approval of tanks, the Russian academic in international politics, Dmitry Viktorovich, expects that this is very difficult at the present time. Because training on those planes will take years, but the West will continue to supply Zelensky with former Russian planes from Poland and the Baltic countries..

At the same time, Viktorovich warns that all American and German tanks will become legitimate targets for the Russian army, which is now in direct conflict with the United States and Europe..

Regarding NATO’s goals of this arming of Kiev, the Russian researcher believes that “the West knows that Kyiv will soon be defeated, but what is happening now is only prolonging the fighting and draining Moscow.”“.

It is inferred that since Ukraine launched a bold counterattack in late August, the fighting has concentrated in the Donbass, which includes most of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, which are partially controlled by Russia, and the bad winter weather has hampered the fighting on the front lines in the past weeks..

On the ground, and with the early hours of Thursday dawn, the Ukrainian army declared a state of high alert in anticipation of a large-scale Russian missile attack, with the battles raging in the vicinity of Bakhmut, which Moscow has been trying for months to control..

Ukraine also recognized the loss of the town of Solidar and the withdrawal towards Bakhmut, and the continuation of the Russian offensive in Voglidar to the south, and the forces were able to penetrate the first line of defense of the Ukrainian forces in certain sectors in the Zaporizhya region.