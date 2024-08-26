Ukraine has called on its allies to lift restrictions that prevent Kiev from bombing Russia with long-range weapons, after Kremlin forces launched a massive combined attack on Ukrainian territory on Monday (26) with about a hundred missiles and the same number of Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video posted on his social networks.

According to Ukrainian regional authorities, four civilians were killed in four regions of the country during the attack, which affected 15 of Ukraine’s 24 administrative regions.

“There is a lot of damage to the energy system,” Zelensky said, noting that work is underway to restore supply in areas where blackouts occurred.

“Today, the targets were in the Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil regions. Across Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbors operated together with our F-16s and air defense systems,” said the Ukrainian president, who called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a “sick creature” and declared that the Kremlin leader “can only do what the world allows him to do.”

Zelensky reiterated the argument of his Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, and called on Ukrainian partners to lift all restrictions they still impose on Ukraine on the use within the Russian Federation of long-range weapons sent to it.

“There can be no restrictions on Ukraine’s long-range actions when terrorists have no such restrictions. Defenders of life cannot have restrictions on armament when Russia uses its own weapons of all types, Shahed and North Korean ballistic missiles,” Zelensky criticized.

“The United States, the United Kingdom, France and other partners have the ability to help us end terrorism. We need solutions,” Zelensky stressed.

In addition to calling for Kiev to be allowed to strike all military targets inside Russia with Western weapons, Kuleba had demanded that Ukraine’s Western partners begin shooting down Russian missiles and drones that approach their airspace from adjacent NATO territory.

Over the weekend, the Guardian reported that Ukraine is seeking Western permission to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles to destroy targets deep inside Russia, believing this could force Moscow to negotiate a ceasefire.

According to sources heard by the Guardian, Kiev’s understanding is that Russia will only consider negotiating if it believes Ukraine has the capacity to “threaten Moscow and St Petersburg”. (With EFE Agency)