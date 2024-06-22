AP: Ukraine is putting pressure on the US to lift the ban on ATACMS strikes deep into Russia

Ukrainian authorities are putting pressure on the United States, seeking to lift the ban on strikes with ATACMS operational-tactical missiles deep into Russian territory. The agency reported this Associated Press (AP).

It is noted that now the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) can use American missiles to strike the border regions of Russia. However, in Kyiv they are demanding that all restrictions be lifted, saying that now their “hands are tied.”

“We could attack the command posts of the Russian brigade and the entire northern group, because they are located 100-150 kilometers from the front line,” said an artillery commander in the Kharkov region with the call sign Gefast.

He noted that conventional ammunition is not capable of reaching that far.

Earlier, US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced the possibility of the Ukrainian army to strike Russian territory on the border of the Sumy region. He also clarified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have the right to shoot down planes in the skies over Russia.