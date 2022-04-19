In the strategic port of Mariupol, the Ukrainian forces resist inside a huge steel factory where they once again rejected the new ultimatum given by Moscow to surrender and lay down their arms at noon on April 19, local time. Meanwhile, the governor of the Lugansk region assured that the city of Kreminna has been taken by Russian troops. If verified, it would be the first city captured in the new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The battle for Donbass has begun, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. After weeks of warnings about the movement of Russian troops from the north to the east of the country, this April 19 the Kremlin Army demonstrated its military power by air along a front of hundreds of kilometers in which the two parties to the conflict describe as a new phase of the war.

After a Russian advance towards kyiv failed to overrun the capital, Moscow declared that its main objective is the capture of the eastern region. If successful, Russia would gain a vital swath of Ukrainian territory and deliver results amid mounting military casualties and economic hardship caused by Western sanctions.

These are the main news of the 55th day of the war:

07:14 (BOG) Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it will expel 15 diplomats from the Netherlands after the country ordered 18 Russian diplomats to leave Dutch territory last month.

Also, the Russian portfolio said in a separate statement that Moscow ordered the expulsion of some Belgian diplomats, a measure of retaliation for similar actions against its officials.

European countries have expelled more than 300 employees from Russian embassies since the Kremlin launched the large-scale attack on its neighboring nation on February 24.

Russia stepped up its response last week by expelling diplomats from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and the European Union.

06:48 (BOG) Greece reportedly seized Russian oil tanker as part of sanctions

A spokesman for the Greek Ministry of Maritime Transport assured that his country seized a ship containing Russian crude oil as part of the sanctions of the European Union against the government of Vladimir Putin for launching the war against Ukraine.

The Russian-flagged ship, with 19 crew members on board, was seized near the coastal town of Karystos, off the island of Evia, it specified.

“It has been seized as part of the EU sanctions,” an official from the Ministry of Shipping told Reuters. However, a coast guard official said the vessel had been seized, but not its cargo of oil.

6:33 (BOG) Governor says Russia took control of Kreminna city

Russian troops took control of the city of Kreminna, in eastern Ukraine, and local troops withdrew from the town, said the governor of the Luhansk region, to which the city belongs, Serhiy Gaidai.

“Kreminna is under the control of the ‘Orcs’ (Russians). They have entered the city (…) Impossible to calculate the number of dead among the civilian population. We have official statistics of about 200 dead, but in reality there are many more”, Gaidai said, in a briefing.

If this information is verified, Kreminna would be the first city captured in the new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Kreminna, with a pre-war population of nearly 20,000, is about 50km northeast of Kramatorsk, the region’s administrative center, and is a strategic target for the Kremlin.

06:21 (BOG) Ukrainian authorities suspend civilian evacuations for the third day in a row

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, reported that the government was forced to cancel humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations for the third day in a row, due to incessant attacks, especially in the Donbass region.

“Today, April 19, unfortunately there are no humanitarian corridors (…) According to the Mariupol authorities (the) Russians refuse to provide a corridor for the exit of civilians in the direction of Berdyansk,” Vereshchuk posted on his Facebook account.

The official added that they are carrying out “difficult negotiations” to try to organize humanitarian corridors in the southern Kherson region and in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine.

6:10 (BOG) The negotiation process is complicated by the situation in Mariúpol

Russia’s siege of the city of Mariupol has further complicated the process between the delegations of the two countries to negotiate a possible solution to the conflict. Now it is difficult to say when direct talks will resume, said Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak.

“Obviously, in the context of the Mariupol tragedy, the negotiation process has become even more complicated,” the official said of the port city in the southeast of the nation.









01:36 © France 24

06:01 (BOG) Chechen leader says Russia would seize resistance factory in Mariupol on Tuesday

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian region of Chechnya and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, assured that Moscow forces would completely take over the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol in the next few hours.

This is where Ukrainian defenders have been repelling Russian attacks on the beleaguered port.

“Today, with the help of the Almighty, we will completely take Azovstal,” Kadyrov said in an audio message broadcast on his Telegram channel.

Earlier Moscow called on the kyiv fighters sheltered at the plant to lay down their arms before noon Moscow and kyiv time if they want to keep their lives.

05:38 (BOG) Russia says it launched dozens of attacks in eastern Ukraine

The Russian military says it carried out dozens of airstrikes in eastern Ukraine overnight after Ukrainian officials said Moscow had resumed a major offensive in the area.

The Kremlin Defense Ministry indicated that “high-precision aerial missiles” hit 13 Ukrainian positions in parts of the Donbass region, including the key city of Slovyansk, and that other shelling “attacked 60 Ukrainian military targets”, including in cities close to the eastern front.

FILE- Service members of the pro-Russian troops inspect the streets, in the port city of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, on April 7, 2022. © Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

According to the ministry, Russian troops destroyed two warehouses containing Tochka-U tactical missile warheads in Chervona Polyana in the Lugansk region and in Balakliia in the Kharkiv region.

5:27 (BOG) Ukraine again defies ultimatum to surrender in Mariupol

None of the parties to the conflict have reported a possible surrender of the Ukrainian troops in Mariupol, after the Russian Army gave a new ultimatum to the forces of Volodímir Zelensky, which ended at 12 noon Moscow and kyiv time.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement in which it specifically referred to the Ukrainian troops and volunteer forces holding out at the 11 km2 Azovstal steel factory.

“All those who lay down their arms are guaranteed to stay alive,” the Kremlin portfolio warned.

🔴Russia has reportedly called on Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries to leave the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol by midday Russian time (0900 GMT). “All who lay down their arms are guaranteed to remain alive,” the defense ministry saidhttps://t.co/GRYKypEg5I pic.twitter.com/5ZsgaKD9EC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 19, 2022



The Russian-backed separatist forces said they were trying to storm the metallurgical plant, one of the largest in Europe, which has become a center of resistance by the Ukrainian Army in that town with access to the Sea of ​​​​Azov.

The Ukrainian presidential adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, maintained that the new Russian offensive in the east of the country will fail.

Russia’s new offensive in eastern Ukraine will fail because Moscow’s forces lack the strength to break through Ukrainian defenses, he said.

“The battle for Donbas, which was announced and apparently started yesterday, is underway and proceeding very cautiously. The battle will not go in favor of Russia,” Arestovych added.

With Reuters, AP and local media