“The Italian Defense specifies that it has not done so no training in Italy” of Ukrainian soldiers. The Ministry of Defense specifies this in a note, replying to “some press reports” which “refer to training activities carried out in favor of Ukrainian soldiers on the national territory”.

“The Defense, to date, has only sent 4 members of the Armed Forces in Germany as part of the European training groupwho, at this moment, are planning the possible training cycles to be carried out in the future”, explains the note.

Today it was the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who accused the West of participating directly in the conflict in Ukraine, including by training the military “on the territories of Great Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries”.