Ukraine does not plan to deploy military contingents of any countries on its territory yet. This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country Alexey Danilov on Saturday, December 18.

“Today there are representatives of the USA, Great Britain, Poland, Lithuania and other countries who are training our military. There are such military men, they are constantly on the territory of our country, they teach our boys and girls at our training grounds how to defend our country, and we are grateful to them for that, “he said in an interview with Apostrof TV.

At the same time, according to him, there are no plans to deploy a military contingent on the territory of the country.

“If we are talking about a large military contingent, then I cannot say here, each country will be determined independently. To date, there is no information that they are ready to defend Ukraine with their own lives. Moreover, I do not think that it is their duty, ”Danilov said.

On December 14, the Verkhovna Rada allowed foreign military personnel to enter the territory of Ukraine to participate in exercises in 2022. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced to the parliament a draft of this the law in the end of November.

The admission of foreign troops concerns the United Efforts 2022 exercises, the Ukrainian-American Rapid Trident exercises – 2022, the Ukrainian-British Cossack Mace – 2022, the Light Avalanche 2022 multinational exercises, the Silver Saber Ukrainian-Polish exercises – 2022.

In September, military exercises were held in Ukraine with the participation of NATO countries. Fifteen states took part in the United Efforts 2021 exercise.

On November 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is concerned about military exercises, including unplanned ones, near its borders. He recalled that bombers with precision weapons were flying 20 km from the country’s border.