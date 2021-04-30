The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev, said there was no immediate threat of invasion by Russian troops, UNIAN reports.

“The danger, in military terms, is always around the state border, but the level of threat at the present time does not directly entail the threat of an invasion of the territory of Ukraine,” he said.

Naev added that the command is considering various scenarios for the development of the situation, but all of them provide for the participation of only the Armed Forces of Ukraine, without involving Ukraine’s “partners”.

On April 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the readiness of Kiev’s international partners to impose tougher sanctions against Russia.

In recent weeks, the conflict has escalated in Donbass. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of violating the ceasefire and intensifying shelling. Ukraine has also argued that Russia is increasing its military presence at the borders. Moscow replied that the troops are in those areas where it is appropriate.