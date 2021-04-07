Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, in an interview with LB.ua, said about Kiev’s unwillingness to escalate the situation in Donbass and the country’s lack of plans to carry out provocations against Russia.

According to him, now the authorities of the republic are observing a “certain intensification” of hostilities in the region, but this does not mean that a tense situation has existed there only in the past few weeks. “The Russians have never removed their troops from there. As hostilities began, they are constantly kept there in large numbers, ”Danilov said.

He added that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not seek to resolve the territorial conflict by military means, as he “values ​​the life of every soldier” and wants the conflict to end as soon as possible. “From our side, the situation is quite simple: a person’s life is the greatest value, which is emphasized by Vladimir Alexandrovich,” added the NSDC secretary.

Earlier, Zelensky called the republic’s accession to NATO the only way for Kiev to end the war in Donbass. He called on the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance to increase the presence of their armed forces in the Black Sea region, explaining that this would become a “powerful factor” for containing Russia.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Both Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) announced the intensification of shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line.

Later, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in the region. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that Russia has concentrated regular army units on the border and stepped up training of the militia. In response, the Kremlin said that the Russian army is moving through its territory “in the directions in which it considers it necessary,” and also called on Ukraine “to move away from the militant theme” and stop provocations.