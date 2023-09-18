The gains made on the ground are very important for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares for his second visit during the war to Washington next week, in an attempt to obtain additional support.

The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Army, Oleksandr Sersky, said on social media platforms: “I liberated Kleshcheyevka from the Russians.”

In his evening speech, Zelensky saluted the soldiers fighting near Bakhmut, and specifically mentioned those who recaptured Klichchievka, saying: “Well done.”

He added that Kiev is “preparing new defense solutions,” noting that “air defense and artillery systems are the priority,” without providing additional details.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian forces in the east, Ilya Yevlash, said that controlling Klychchievka may help the Ukrainian army encircle Bakhmut.

He explained in a statement broadcast on television: “We have now gained a starting point that will allow us to continue developing offensive operations and liberate our land from the occupiers.”

This announcement came after Ukrainian forces said, on Friday, that they had regained control of the village of Andrievka, also located south of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, but the next day Russia denied this.

Kiev began a counterattack in southern and eastern Ukraine in June, after obtaining Western weapons and strengthening its offensive units.

American “encouragement.”