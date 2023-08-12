Ukrainian Navy: it is now impossible to guarantee the safety of ships in the Black Sea

It is currently impossible to guarantee the safety of the passage of ships along the transport corridors in the Black Sea. This was stated by the official speaker of the Naval Forces (Navy) of Ukraine Dmitry Pletenchuk, his words are quoted RIA News.

According to a representative of the Ukrainian Navy, despite the fact that the Armed Forces are trying to keep the situation under control, Kyiv cannot give a 100% guarantee of security.

Pletenchuk added that this information was brought to the attention of the shipowners.

“Everything that depends on us, we do. Only with time will it be clear how this additional corridor will work,” he said.

On August 10, it was reported about the opening of temporary corridors for merchant ships in the Black Sea. The corridors will primarily be used for the exit of civilian ships located in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhny.

Russia ended the grain deal on July 17 after Ukraine attacked the Crimean bridge. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Russian part of the deal was never completed.