Germany and France should be responsible for the occupation of Crimea, says Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine. It is reported by RIA News…

Danilov recalled that Germany and France in 2008 refused Ukraine and Georgia an action plan for NATO membership. “And in 2008 Georgia was attacked. After that, there is a situation with the occupied Crimea. I believe that the two countries should be held accountable for this, ”Danilov said.

He added that it is not enough to be simply concerned if one country violates the borders of another.

Earlier Danilov acknowledged the impossibility of Ukraine to directly influence the adoption of sanctions by the United States against the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream-2, but promised to do everything so that the project was not fully implemented.

Crimea became part of Russia after a referendum held in March 2014, in which the majority of the region’s residents supported such a decision. Kiev refused to recognize the results of the plebiscite. Moscow insists that the procedure for joining the region was in accordance with international law.