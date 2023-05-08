The head of Ukraine Zelensky established May 9 in the country as Europe Day instead of Victory Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree according to which May 9 is declared Europe Day in the country instead of Victory Day. Document published on the website of the office of the head of state.

As stated in statement President, Europe Day will be celebrated annually, starting tomorrow, and will be dedicated to the historical unity of all Europeans who destroyed Nazism.

“This will be the Day of Europe, which helps us fight on all fronts: on the battlefield with weapons, on the diplomatic front with determination, against missile terror and the winter blackout, in the economy and on the legal front. This will be the Day of Europe – our ally,” Zelensky stressed.

In addition, the president said that he had submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill establishing May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. Thus, he proposed to celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany on the Western European model.

“It is on May 8 that the greatness of the victory over Nazism is mentioned by the majority of the peoples of the world. It was on May 8, 1945 that the act of unconditional surrender of the Wehrmacht came into force. It is on May 8 that the world honors the memory of all whose lives were taken by the war,” Zelensky commented on his decision.

Earlier, on May 9, Ukraine celebrated the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II, and on May 8, the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. Since 2015, the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation has been considered a public holiday in Ukraine.