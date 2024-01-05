The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved withdrawal from the agreement on benefits for WWII veterans
The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnichuk, said that the Ukrainian government approved the withdrawal from the agreement of the CIS countries on material support and benefits for veterans of the Great Patriotic War. He shared the details in his Telegram-channel.
