Head of Zelensky’s office Ermak: Ukraine has decided to produce air defense systems

In Kyiv they decided to start independent production of air defense systems. This was stated by the head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Ermak, transmits “RBC-Ukraine”.

“There is a fundamental solution that we will start implementing very soon. Specialists will come to us who will develop a plan for our own production of everything we need, primarily air defense systems,” he said.