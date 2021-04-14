The Ukrainian authorities are planning the construction of several cartridge factories. Oleksiy Arestovich, advisor to the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass, spoke about this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel. RIA News…

According to him, at least two enterprises will be built. “Because we can’t do it alone. One is very vulnerable, we need to duplicate, ”he said, specifying that construction will take two to three years.

Earlier, the Lugansk Cartridge Plant, which produced ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, operated in Ukraine. Since 2014, the only enterprise of a similar profile in the country has been located on the territory of Donbass, which is not controlled by the Ukrainian side.

In November 2020, the acting general director of the state concern Ukroboronprom, Igor Fomenko, admitted that there is no ammunition industry in Ukraine, it must be created from scratch. “From small to large calibers. Now all this is being acquired. Of course, warehouse leftovers are also used, but among them there are those that have already reached the end of their service life, they sometimes lose their characteristics during the time they are in warehouses, ”he stated.