Volodimir Zelensky stated just three months ago that it was impossible to hold elections in wartime. So it is written in the Ukrainian Constitution and in the martial law in force. But politics is also the art of changing the third, and the hard core of the Ukrainian president is now advocating to call the citizens to an electoral appointment in 2024 to elect the parliament – the Rada – and the president. The Rada ends its term in October and the presidential elections should be called in March 2024. The sources consulted by EL PAÍS explain this new position of Zelenski as an attempt to stop a loss of popularity and to have legitimacy in the face of negotiations that could put End the war with Russia.

Summer in kyiv has been abuzz with rumors. On the part of the media related and critical of Zelenski, there have been analyzes on the possibility of organizing them. The swerve from the top of political power was given on July 29 by the president of the Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, a Zelensky faithful. Stefanchuk surprised the citizens in telethon —a unitary news program on televisions close to the Government— assuming that there would be “an update of the law soon” so that elections can be held. “We have to understand that democracy cannot stop. It is what they have told us from Europe and others ”.

The others The ones Stefanchuk was implicitly referring to are, above all, the two big American political parties. On Wednesday, in Kiev, two senators from the Democratic Party, Elisabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, as well as Republican Lindsey Graham, stressed after a meeting with Zelenski that they considered it necessary for democracy to hold elections despite the war situation. The Democratic position has a lot to do with the upcoming presidential election campaign in the United States, which should be held in November 2024. The Republican Party has numerous voices that criticize military support for Kiev, including that of former President Donald Trump, that since last spring have used as an argument that Ukraine is not so different from Russia because they suspend democracy under the pretext from the war.

But the media and analysts in Ukraine point out that if Zelensky’s team intends to hold legislative and presidential elections, it is not due to foreign pressure, but for domestic reasons. Mark Savchuk, a political commentator and adviser to the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Office, explains: “Zelensky is a great public relations man, especially with the international community, and we are lucky for that, but if there is now talk of going to the polls it is because of Ukrainian internal issues that do not want to be aired abroad”.

The internal questions would be various. For Savchuk, the main one is that the promise with which Zelenski came to power in 2019, to apply deep reforms to end corruption, has not materialized. “Only in the judiciary have there been improvements, but neither Zelenski nor his team are prepared, the population sees that it is still a corrupt country, they live it on a day-to-day basis and information about it constantly appears,” warns Savchuk, adding: “Your team is inept and corrupt. We have a serious corruption problem and they believe that their popularity will fall, so they want to take advantage of their charisma now electorally.

That the problem of corruption is of the first order is shown by the fact that Zelensky announced this Sunday, in a television interview, that he will propose to the Rada that the crime of corruption be equated to that of treason while the war lasts. Zelensky also spoke about the possibility of holding elections, recalling that they are prohibited by law and that the difficulties are enormous, but that it would be logical to call them: “The logic is that if you are protecting democracy, you must also protect it during the war. And one way to protect it is elections.”

The newspaper Pravda On the 17th, he published an article in which he concluded that the law prevents elections from being held and that the difficulties in organizing them in times of war are enormous, but that if Zelenski’s hard core pushes for it, it is largely to consolidate his power. A small number of faithful in the office of the president have accumulated all the power to the detriment of the council of ministers, according to Pravda. another diary, telegraph, affected on the 21st the estrangement that has occurred between the deputies of Servant of the People, Zelenski’s party, which has an absolute majority in the Rada, and the hard core of the president. In June, Stefanchuk, one of the ideologues of Servidor del Pueblo, already hinted in Pravda that this political platform had its days numbered. Given the drop in popularity in the polls, according to telegraphthey would be working on the possibility of holding the two meetings in the spring or autumn of 2024 with a new list that could be called the Zelenski Block.

Legitimation for the end of the war

Sources close to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, who ask to remain anonymous, explain to EL PAÍS that the idea being probed is to call elections in the spring of 2024 with the aim of legitimizing the president and his new government in view of an end to the war. Any outcome to end the invasion must go through a negotiating table, these sources indicate, and whoever sits at the table must have unquestionable political weight.

british magazine The Economist It caused a stir in Ukraine by publishing an analysis on the 20th in which it warned that the population’s spirits are falling due to the lack of results on the battlefield and the expectation of a long war. The Economist affected the debate opened by Zelensky’s entourage on the need for an electoral appointment: “The logic is that it is better for him to seek re-election while he is a national hero, instead of doing it after being forced to start peace talks that end with an unpopular ceasefire or with large territorial concessions”.

Ivan Gomza, Director of Public Policy and Governance at the Kiev School of Economics, opines: “The only positive aspect I would see is the question of legitimacy.” And he adds: “Any opponent of Zelensky could say in 2024, with his term expired, that he is negotiating without being a president elected by the citizens.”

For Savchuk, the legitimacy argument “is a public relations farce,” partly because he is convinced that if Zelensky has learned anything, it is that nothing can be negotiated with the Russians. “If they want elections, it is because they will have more power and the people who depend on him see it well because they will go from being a millionaire to a multimillionaire.”

Both Savchuk and Gomza and Pravda They agree on two aspects: the first is that they are convinced that the public is not in favor of exercising their right to vote during the war; the second is that they see too many setbacks to organize them with guarantees. Gomza lists six obstacles that are insurmountable for him:

It is unfeasible to open polling stations in the territories occupied by Russia or in areas close to the front – the zero line of war is 1,200 kilometers long. It is extremely difficult to organize the vote of the more than six million refugees abroad – the number of voters would be lower because 30% are minors. How can serving troops leave their positions to vote? In Ukraine there are about 700,000 people involved in state defense tasks. Zelensky added in the interview this Sunday that for the moment no one had presented him with a plan to make it possible for the troops to go to vote or for proxies and electoral observers to work safely on the front line. There is a risk that the invader will bomb concentrations of people in polling stations. Some elections require months of preparations, the transport of the ballot boxes, the counting of votes and an electoral campaign that can hardly be carried out with guarantees. Any wartime electoral call, even municipal ones, would not have a balanced diversity of candidates because people will vote for whoever is in power. “It is rational, that in a context like this nothing changes politically,” says Gomza.

Stefanchuk himself warned in his defense of the electoral call that one of the objectives of going to the polls is not to generate instability or divisions in the country. It would be difficult to have a harsh electoral campaign in which the opposition criticizes the head of state who defends a country that his enemy wants to eliminate. Furthermore, as the sources consulted indicate, no one in Ukraine is as popular as Zelensky. Only one person could rival him, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhni. But from his environment it has been transmitted on numerous occasions to the media, including this newspaper, that the general has no intention of jumping into politics.

