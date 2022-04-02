“I continue to flee from the war. First from the city of Donezk, now from Kiev and I don’t know when I will be able to return to Ukraine. I am preparing with the company I belong to, the Ukrainian Classical Ballet, to debut at the Teatro Comunale di Ferrara April 5. An Italian tour that will touch other cities. We are on stage to help our colleagues, our families, convinced that we will return to our country as winners “.

This is what Ukrainian dancer Ekaterina Curcenko, star of the Ukrainian Classical Ballet, told Adnkronos, who will perform on April 5 and 9 with two titles from the great romantic repertoire, ‘Giselle’ and ‘Swan Lake’.