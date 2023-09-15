Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is under fire again. Ukrainian missiles have now damaged two more ships – NATO security is also at stake in Crimea.

Sevastopol – American military experts frown – how CNN Reportedly, Ukraine has now attacked a Russian naval base in the Black Sea again in what is probably the most violent attack since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Loud CNN This attack in Crimea injured 24 people and also damaged a submarine and a landing ship. The Russian Defense Ministry claims an attack with ten cruise missiles and three drones. The Americans’ interest in Crimea seems absurd at this point in time, but the Ukrainians are pursuing their strategy all the more resolutely.

The target of the attack was the one named after the former Russian politician Sergo Ordzhonikidze shipyard in Sevastopol, the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The submarine Rostov-on-Don (Rostov-on-Don) and the landing ship Minsk were damaged. Apparently only three weapons had reached their target: According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, seven cruise missiles and all drones were destroyed.

With their attacks against the Russian Navy, the Ukrainian defenders not only want to destroy material and weaken the operational capability of the Black Sea Fleet, but also Russia’s president Wladimir Putin fall: Crimea was already in 2014 by Russia occupies and forms the bridgehead of Putin’s fantasies of integrating Ukraine into the Russian Federation – and also of his plans to once again emerge internationally as a naval power.

Americans skeptical: attacks in Crimea have no strategic significance

For Russia and equally for Kiev, Crimea is a prestige object Ukraine war. In addition, Putin also gains or loses personal prestige as Russia’s president with Crimea. The American military lacks strategic sense: “The current attacks certainly unbalance the Russians somewhat, but are of no decisive importance,” writes CNN citing a US Defense Department source. Accordingly, the Ukrainian attacks in Crimea are a waste of resources for the land-based counteroffensive. She sees that Ukraine different. The attacks are much more than a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure using the Russian Navy’s long-range weapons.

Attack of the Black Sea Fleet. Russia attacks Ukraine from the water. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / Cover Images

Since the termination of the grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine in July, Crimea actually seems to be an essential part of the counteroffensive CNN from the Ukrainian military. Basically, the pinpricks in Crimea are taking a toll on Russian supplies: attacks on ammunition depots and supply lines are drying out Russian troops. “The path to victory on the battlefield lies through a collapse of Russian logistics,” says the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak.

As a result of the attacks, the Crimean Bridge also had to be closed. The almost 19 kilometer long road and rail connection from the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine via the Kerch Strait to the Taman peninsula in the Russian Krasnodar region is one of the longest bridges in Europe and is repeatedly the target of Ukrainian attacks in order to supply the Russian invasion force. Disrupting troops by rail or truck transport.

But the Black Sea is much more: the interface between the Russian Federation and the NATO. The German frigate captain Göran Swistek writes for the think tank Foundation for Science and Politics: “Russia has been pursuing its interest in the Black Sea for centuries in ice-free and, if possible, warm access to the vital sea routes around Europe all year round, which underpins its claim as a sea power.”

Germans convinced: Russian activities threaten NATO

As a result, NATO has since the annexation of the Crimea Russia increased its military security structure in the Black Sea region in 2014; for example through troop reinforcements in Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary as well as through intensified Allied controls of international airspace. For Swistek it is very clear: Victories or defeats in the Black Sea are initially regionally important, but above all they also have a global impact.