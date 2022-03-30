Damages and reconstruction, there is no applicable law, but also a negotiation on the forms of reimbursement

City nearly razed to the groundhow Mariupol. Then homes, factories, schools, hospitals hit and made unusable give her bombs Of Vladimir Putin. The estimates on the account ofinvasion of Russia in Ukraine, after 35 days of attacks by land, sea and sky from Moscow, they range from a minimum account of $ 10 billion (the requests of the Ukrainian companies to the Permanent Court of Arbitration of the Hague) up to 565 billioni calculated by the Ukrainian premier Denys Shmyhal for the first reconstruction of the country after the war.

But the question is: who will pay the damages of the devastation of the state chaired by Volodymyr Zelensky?

A survey shows that 90% of Ukrainians wants the Russia fully compensates for the damages. Citizens of Kiev aren’t the only ones demanding that Moscow foot the bill.

For example, the Polish premier also made the same proposal, Mateusz Morawiecki which he asked to use i Russian sovereign wealth funds overseas, they are now frozen with Western sanctions in February. A treasure of about 300 billion dollars that the Kremlin kept in banks in countries of the G7.

But according to what security experts and foreign policy analysts explain, excluding the reconstruction in which public and private capital from all countries interested in the profitable can participate businessas for the settlement of political and territorial issues, too the quantification of war damages and the relative payment they will emerge exclusively from the peace negotiation table between the two states involved in the conflict. That is Russia and Ukraine.

Usually, it is explained, it happens that the winning side forces the loser to pay damages. But in this case, it adds, the quantum to be returned to the invaded country e that it will be requested by the Kiev negotiators themselves in Moscow will also have to take into account figures that the Kremlin will oppose for alleged damage suffered and attributable to the Ukrainian army in the “special operation “ on Ukrainian soil. Basically, in these cases there is no applicable lawbut also a negotiation on the forms of reimbursement.