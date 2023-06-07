Ukrainian president says country’s prosecutors have asked Hague court to investigate dam failure

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, described the rupture of the Nova Kakhovka dam, in the south of the country, this Tuesday (June 6, 2023), as “an environmental bomb of mass destruction”. He said that only the liberation of the whole country will be able to avoid new acts “terrorists” from Russia.

“The premeditated destruction of the dam by Russian terrorists looks the same from every point of view in the world. For Africa, Europe, America, China, Australia, India, man-made disasters are bad.”declared the President of Ukraine on his Twitter profile.

Свідоме знищення терористами дамби ГЕС – з усіх поглядів у світі виглядає однаково. і для Африки, і для Європи, і для Сполучених Штатів, і для Китаю, і для Австралії, і для Індії рукотво рні катастрофи – це зло. Ми повинні зупинити російське зло. Всі інші терористи у світі… pic.twitter.com/kEun0s07kp — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2023

In the video, Zelensky says that the destruction of the dam “will not stop Ukraine and Ukrainians” is that “only the complete liberation of Ukrainian lands from the Russian occupiers will guarantee that there will be no more terrorist attacks of this kind”.

The president also pointed out that Ukrainian prosecutors had already contacted representatives of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. “to involve international justice in the investigation of the destruction of the dam”.

UNDERSTAND

A dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, in southern Ukraine, was the target of an explosion in the early hours of this Tuesday (June 6, 2023). Authorities have issued an alert for the risk of flooding in the Dnipro River region. Kiev and Moscow blame each other for the incident – ​​the region has territories controlled by Russia.

The dam is located in the Kherson region and controls the flow of water to dozens of settlements. It also serves as the source for a crucial canal that brings water to parts of Crimea.

In November 2022, Zelensky said that any attempt by Russian forces to blow up the New Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, flooding Ukrainian territory and compromising the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, would mean that Russia is “declaring war on the whole world”.