On the left thousands of dead fish following the explosion of the dam and on the right some flooded houses in the Dnipro river area

Medvedev: “Zelensky will be hung like the Duce in Piazzale Loreto”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will go the way of “Duce and his fascist clique, hanging by their feet in Piazzale Loreto in Milan”. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in a post on social media. Medvedev called Zelensky a “drug addict” who, according to him, will be “hung up with his henchmen” for “betrayal of the Republic of Ukraine and the Bandera cause.” According to Medvedev “the disappointment of (his) masters in him can cost Zelensky and his companions not only jobs, but life itself.”

For this, according to former Russian President Medvedev “The Kiev regime has only one way out: to go all the way, by sending thousands of mobilized people to their deaths. But in this case we must not underestimate the enemy. The enemy and the western world that supports him are ready to do anything to wipe out our country (Russia, ed) from the face of the earth”. According to Medvedev “We must stop the enemy and then launch an offensive. The goal today is not just to liberate our lands and protect our people” but “the complete overthrow of the Nazi regime in Kiev”.

READ ALSO: Ukraine, a dam destroyed near Kherson. Zuppi received from Zelensky

Dam explosion in Ukraine, thousands of dead fish: the shocking images

The flood also affects the Mykolaiv region

Flooding caused by the explosion of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson damaged nearby bridges in the southern region of Mykolaiv. This was reported by the head of the military administration of the city of Snihurivka Ivan Kukhta quoted by CNN. Kukhta said a bridge in Yelyzavetivka village was destroyed and another in Halahanivka village was “completely submerged in water”. And he added that the authorities are evacuating residents from homes in Snihurivka.

According to the spokesman of the US National Security Council John Kirby, in the explosion of the dam in Ukraine there are probably “several dead”.

Kakhovka dam destroyed, catastrophe: images of drowned cities

Subscribe to the newsletter

