In the aftermath of the arrival of Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson, the population is still celebrating the liberation in the square in an atmosphere of “euphoria”. To tell the story are the images of Sky and CNN, among the first international troupes to arrive in the city today, after yesterday only videos circulated on social media.

The images show people on the street waving Ukrainian flags, singing “Glory to Ukraine”, hugging soldiers. “We feel free, we are not slaves, we are Ukrainians” – a woman, indicated as Olga tells CNN – “We were terrified by the Russian army, by the soldiers who could arrive at home, our house, open the door at any time. if they lived here and steal, kidnap, torture us “. A young woman, wrapped in a flag, told in a broken voice how “hard times have been for everyone”. And then she asked to hug the reporter, thanking “for your support, which we have heard every day”