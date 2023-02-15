The war in Ukraine “has changed the way we have to relate to the future. The answer is not only military, but also economic growth. We have all put on the table the need to achieve peace, because there is no growth if there is no Only that it takes two to seek it and it is certainly not the West, nor Ukraine, that has decided to abandon peace in Europe”. He says it Defense Minister Guido Crosettoin Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial.

Guido Crosetto meanwhile yesterday reiterated to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, a “friend”, “the convinced support, with NATO and EU allies and partners, for Ukraine, for its freedom and right to integrity, independence and defense of his people,” the ministry said via social media.

On the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, the minister met with the Turkish permanent representative Zeki Levent Gumrucku, to whom he expressed solidarity for the “huge tragedy” suffered by the country with the earthquake that hit the southern area, his Slovakian colleague Jaroslav Nad and Swedish Pal Jonson. According to Crosetto, Stockholm’s entry into NATO will be an “added value for our collective defence”.