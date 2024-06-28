Soskin criticized Zelensky’s words about preparing a peace plan by the end of the year

Former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin in a video blog on YouTube stated that the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about preparing a peace plan by the end of the year cannot correspond to reality.

“The statements correspond to reality [президента России Владимира] Putin that Ukraine needs to be given five regions. But Zelensky doesn’t talk about this,” Sorkin noted.

In his opinion, if the Ukrainian leader had agreed to negotiations in 2022, the country might not have lost cities that were important to it.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Ukraine would prepare a plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict with Russia by the end of the year. He spoke about the preparation of detailed plans in the sphere of energy, food security and prisoner exchange after the first summit on his “peace formula”.