Ukrainian Armed Forces Company Commander Baranov: Recruits recruited by mobilization can barely walk

Territorial recruitment centers (TRC) in Ukraine are recruiting “just a mass of people,” many of whom “can barely walk.” This was stated by Viktor Baranov, a company commander of the 130th territorial defense battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports RIA Novosti with reference to TSN.ua.

“I don’t understand why the TCC and training centers do this – they just give me a lot of people. As a company commander, they sent me 45 people. Of these, we immediately sent ten to the rear support point three days later. They can barely walk,” the military leader said.

He emphasized that the TCC recruits people “for show”, without thinking about how they can be useful on the front lines. According to him, many of the people recruited by mobilization are not ready for combat operations, either physically or psychologically. “Please tell me why we need to conduct such a… it’s hard to find the right word,” Baranov added.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Roman Kostenko stated that drug addicts and people with illnesses are often mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The deputy of the Rada called the issue of recruiting low-quality personnel by the TCC problematic.