Ukraine criticized this Saturday the “global indecision” of the West to deliver the Leopard battle tanks that the country needs to be able to face a new Russian offensive that, they say, is being prepared on a large scale. «The indecision of these days kills our fellow citizens even more. Every day of delay means the death of Ukrainians. Think faster,” urged the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mikhailo Podoliak, in a message on the social network Twitter.

Already on Friday night, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, regretted Germany’s refusal and stated that he was convinced that “there is no other alternative” possible for his Western allies to end up supplying the aforementioned tanks.

Zelensky thus referred to the meeting held by representatives of some 50 countries at the US Ramstein base in Germany, in which there was no agreement on sending the tanks. The German country is reluctant to supply the Leopards -or to allow countries that also have them to send them to Ukraine-, although some information indicates that Berlin would accept if the US also delivers units of its Abrams armored vehicles to Ukraine. For its part, Washington claims that it cannot send its tanks due to the difficulties of training they require and their high maintenance costs.

In this context, in an unusual public criticism, the foreign ministers of the Baltic States urged Germany this Saturday to “already supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine”, appealing to the “special responsibility” that the country has, as the “first power European”.

Funeral of the Minister of the Interior



Meanwhile, in kyiv, Zelenski and his wife Olena Zelenska attended the funeral of the Interior Minister, Denis Monastirski, who died on Wednesday along with 13 other people when the helicopter in which he was traveling crashed on Saturday along with several senior Ukrainian leaders.

The ceremony took place in a building located near Maidan Square, in the center of the Ukrainian capital. A procession of soldiers brought seven coffins to the place and on each coffin the country’s flag was placed and next to it a portrait of the victims in black and white. “Glory to our heroes!” Those present shouted in chorus, after the farewell speech.