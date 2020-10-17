Netizens from Ukraine were angry at the Russian comedian Maxim Galkin, who made a parody of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

On October 16, the TV presenter posted on Instagram a comic video dedicated to the Ukrainian referendum on local elections. Earlier, Zelensky asked citizens to answer “five important questions” about the upcoming elections.

Speaking in mov, Galkin offered the Ukrainians his five questions. So, in the image of Zelensky, he asked whether it is possible to put the guilty deputies in a corner, whether medical cannabis should be legalized for sick politicians, whether it is worth reducing the country’s population to 300 people’s deputies, whether it is necessary to raise the issue of observing Newton’s first law in the international arena and whether it is possible for him conduct such a survey every day.

Not all Ukrainians appreciated humor.

“And I respected you and your family so much! But this nonsense humiliated you personally! ” – outraged a user named Elena.

“I’m also disappointed. Maxim, make fun of your politicians, they are no less funny here, ”daria_danilkina wrote.

“Where to laugh,” another commentator asked.

“This is nonsense,” added another user.

However, there were those who praised Galkin for a good parody.

In May, Maxim Galkin and his wife, singer Alla Pugacheva, shot a parody video on how to keep a figure in quarantine due to coronavirus.