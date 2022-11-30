Dina Mahmoud (London)

If the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, and its continuation for all these months, has sounded alarm bells in separate parts of the world to warn against continuing to rely on a single “food basket” to supply grain, then the conflict itself has become a stark reminder to Europe of the need for it to enjoy greater independence in the two security fields. and defensive.

After long decades, during which this continent relied on the United States and NATO to protect its lands and confront any threats to it, the consequences of the confrontations that have been taking place in Ukraine for more than 9 months have confirmed the growing importance of Europe playing a central role in dealing with issues. own security and defense.

This crisis, which has no end in sight, also highlighted the need to crystallize a regional model of defense and deterrence, in which the Europeans rely on themselves, before any other external party, especially in light of the new national security strategy, which was revealed by the administration of US President Joe Biden. mid-October.

According to this strategy, the United States pays most of its attention to the Indian and Pacific region, which means that Asia, not Europe, will be a broader focus on the part of political and military decision-makers in Washington. At the same time, it indicates that the Ukrainian crisis, With all its implications, it did not change the order of priorities in the White House.

This, according to prominent political analyst Louis Simon, would prompt the European continent to assume greater responsibility for providing security for its countries and defending its borders and lands, especially at a time when this part of the world is witnessing a fierce war, unprecedented for decades. the years.

In statements published on the website of the Royal Elcano Institute for International and Strategic Studies in Spain, Simon indicated that the European Union should discuss ways to activate its common security and defense policy, which was adopted in 1999, and its application since then has been limited to its security aspect, in light of the involvement of “NATO” in the military and defense part of it.

The division of tasks in this way has led the alliance to assume, over the past two decades, operations that may involve fighting and war battles, while the European role is limited to contributing to efforts to achieve stability and perhaps maintain peace and security, which is an equation that Simon, who heads the branch, confirms. The Elcano Institute in Brussels, the headquarters of the Union, said it was time to change it.

The veteran strategic analyst called for the European Union to play a greater role in defending its member states on the one hand, and in securing its southern flank represented by the countries bordering the African coast of the Mediterranean and those located in the Sahel region as well, on the other hand, provided that Brussels does not lose sight of it. In this regard, the situation in the Middle East as well.