capitals (agencies)

A rights organization warned yesterday that a quarter of the world’s children will suffer from poverty in 2023, after the crisis in Ukraine led to an increase in food and energy costs.

The “Children’s Rights Index” organization said, based on figures published by United Nations bodies, that children are also at risk from climate change and the ongoing health effects of the “Covid” pandemic.

“All of the above amounts to a very dangerous multifaceted crisis, while global pressures continue to erode children’s rights and livelihoods,” the Netherlands-based organization said. The annual Children’s Rights Index is the only ranking that measures the extent to which children’s rights are respected

The Dutch NGO said Chad, South Sudan and Afghanistan were the worst for children’s rights.

And she added that the crisis in Ukraine added to a series of previous crises affecting children’s rights, expecting that “one out of every 4 children in the world will live below the poverty line this year after the crisis that led to a rise in energy and food costs all over the world.”

In another context, the European Union countries agreed yesterday to increase the maximum limit of a fund used to finance military aid for Ukraine, at a time when the United States is supposed to announce a new military aid package worth about half a billion dollars. The European Union’s High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, announced that “the European Union’s foreign ministers agreed in Luxembourg on a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 3.5 billion euros.” The representative of European diplomacy stressed that “support for Ukraine is now more important than ever.” The European Peace Facility, to which EU countries contribute according to the size of their economies, has already allocated some 4.6 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine. The facility is separate from the EU budget, which is not allowed to finance military operations.

Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign policy official who called for the increase, said in a statement that the decision “will once again ensure that we have the funding to continue to provide tangible military support to the armed forces of our partners.”