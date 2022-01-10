NAccording to NATO’s assessment, Russia continues to gather troops on the border with Ukraine. “Russia is continuing its military deployment, with tens of thousands of combat-ready troops armed for heavy capabilities,” said Allianz Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday after speaking with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna. She came to Brussels for a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, which was supposed to involve Kiev ahead of the NATO-Russia Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Stefanishyna, who is responsible for European and Euro-Atlantic integration in the government, assessed the consultations as confirmation of the principle “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine”. She rejected the demands made by Russia and demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops before negotiations. “Russia is trying to impose its agenda on us instead of returning to the negotiating table.” At the same time, she said that everything must be done to prevent Moscow from starting another “comprehensive invasion” of Ukraine.

These remarks highlighted the precarious situation in Ukraine earlier this week, dominated by talks with Russia in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna. Although all allies assure the country that its sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable, Kiev itself only sits at the table when the OSCE Permanent Council meets on Thursday. In this context, non-military issues in particular are to be discussed.

“Meetings won’t solve all problems”

Stoltenberg himself dampened expectations in advance of the talks with Russia this week. He called it a “positive sign” that the NATO-Russia Council has been convened for the first time in two and a half years, but also said, “I don’t think we can expect these meetings to solve all problems.” It is hoped that we can agree on a continuation of the dialogue, a series of further meetings.

The NATO foreign ministers had voted last Friday. Then Stoltenberg had characterized the Russian deployment more precisely as follows: “You are marching step by step with more forces, more capabilities.” You can see armored units, artillery, equipment for electronic warfare and “many different military capabilities”. In Alliance circles the number of tactical battalion groups near Ukraine is given as about sixty. These are the essential maneuvering elements of the Russian armed forces, they are reinforced tank and infantry battalions with 800 to 1000 soldiers, capable of limited autonomous operations.

At the beginning of December the American side put the number of battalion groups at fifty, while the Ukrainian military intelligence service said it was forty. At internal briefings in mid-November, the Americans said that Moscow wanted to gather a hundred of these units near Ukraine by the end of January in order to prepare for a far-reaching invasion of the country.