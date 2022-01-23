Dhe British Foreign Office said on Saturday it had information that the Russian government was considering former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a possible candidate to lead a pro-Russian leadership. The ministry declined to provide evidence to support the allegations.

“We will not tolerate the Kremlin’s plot to install a pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted on Saturday. The Russian secret services are in contact with several former Ukrainian politicians as part of invasion plans.

Murayev told the Observer newspaper that the British Foreign Office seemed confused. “It’s not very logical. I am banned from Russia. Not only that, but my father’s company money was confiscated.” The British statement was released in the early hours of Sunday, Moscow and Kiev time.

Moscow denies allegations of interference

The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed Britain’s accusation that Moscow is seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine as deliberate misinformation. The disinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is “another sign that it is the NATO members led by the Anglo-Saxon nations who are escalating tensions over Ukraine,” the ministry said on Twitter on Sunday. “We call on the State Department to stop the spread of nonsense,” it said.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border in recent weeks. The West therefore fears a major Russian attack on the neighboring country. The Kremlin denies plans for an invasion.