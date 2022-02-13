Home page politics

divide

An American submarine has been spotted on Russian territory. (Archive image) © Sara Eshleman/Imago

The situation on the Ukrainian border remains tense. An incident on Russian territory has now caused further tensions between Russia and the USA. The news ticker.

In the Ukraine conflict with Russia there is still no improvement in sight. Tensions have flared up again between Russia and the United States over an incident on Russian territory (see first report).

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko called for support for Ukraine (see update of February 13, 1:15 p.m.).

The federal government is promising Ukraine further armaments aid (see update from February 13, 2:30 p.m.).

This News ticker on the Ukraine crisis is continuously updated.

Update from February 13, 3:40 p.m.: After his re-election as head of state, Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier addressed Russia’s President Putin in his speech. In clear words, he assigned him responsibility for the escalation in the Ukraine conflict. “I appeal to President Putin: Untie the noose around Ukraine’s neck and join us in finding a way that preserves peace in Europe,” Steinmeier said on Sunday.

The Russian president should not make the mistake of underestimating the power of democracy, he added. The same message has come from Washington, Paris and Berlin these days: “We want peaceful neighborhoods with mutual respect.”

Update from February 13, 2:45 p.m: The Polish government is preparing for a Russian attack on Ukrainian refugees after warnings from the US government. In view of the situation in the neighboring country, preparations are being made for various scenarios, Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “This also includes the preparations of the heads of the regional administrations in view of a possible influx of refugees from Ukraine who could seek protection because of a possible conflict in our country.”

Ukraine crisis: Germany pledges support to Ukraine

Update from February 13, 2:30 p.m.: Before Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s trip to Kiev, the federal government of Ukraine now held out the prospect of further armaments aid – albeit below the threshold of lethal weapons. On the wish list for military equipment presented by Ukraine there is “one or the other (…) that you can take a closer look at,” according to German government circles on Sunday.

That will now be checked. In addition to the political decision, it is also about the actual availability of this material, which is also used by the Bundeswehr itself. However, no confirmation is to be expected when the Chancellor makes his inaugural visit to Kiev on Monday. The situation is different with further economic aid: the first concessions have already been hinted at here.

Update from February 13, 1:15 p.m.: One day before Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Ukraine on Monday (February 14), Kiev’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to Germany and the world*. He called on the heads of government to provide diplomatic and military support: “We are prepared for the worst in Ukraine, the world must help us now!” Klitschko said picture on sunday.

First report from February 13: Moscow/Washington – In the middle of the Ukraine crisis*, the situation between Russia and the USA continues to deteriorate: The Kremlin accuses Washington of having crossed the Russian state border with a submarine. US Navy officials deny the allegations.

Ukraine crisis: Russia discovers US submarine in the territory

On Saturday (February 12), the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced that a Russian warship had detected a US submarine on its territory. The “Marshal Shaposhnikov” discovered the boat near the Kuril Islands and drove them away. Exercises by the Russian Navy were planned there at the time.

Because the submarine ignored requests to heave to, the Russian destroyer “took appropriate measures,” it said without further explanation. The US boat then left Russian waters “at top speed”, according to Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Defense then called in the US Defense Attaché, a spokesman said.

Conflict with Russia: US military denies allegations

The US military has now rejected Russia’s account of an incident involving an American submarine in the Pacific. A spokesman for the US Navy for the Indo-Pacific region said on Saturday (local time) when asked by dpa: “The Russian claims that we are operating in their territorial waters are not true.” He will not know the exact location of US -Boats express, “but we fly, sail and operate safely in international waters,” emphasized the spokesman.

The incident happened against the background of high tensions between the US and Russia over the Ukraine crisis. According to Western sources, Russia has massed more than 100,000 soldiers on the Ukrainian border in recent weeks. The US government assumes that Russia could invade Ukraine during the Olympic Games. The troop build-up and Russian military exercises in neighboring Belarus and in the Black Sea are fueling fears in the West of an invasion of Ukraine. The Federal Foreign Office therefore even asked Germans to leave Ukraine. (dpa/AFP/sf) * Merkur.de is an offer from Ippen.Media.