On August 4, the transport of Russian oil shipments through Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, members of the European Union, which have no sea ports, stopped, according to the Russian company responsible for transporting hydrocarbons.
Transneft explained that the payment for the right of transit through Ukraine for August, which was made on July 22, was rejected on July 28 due to the entry into force of some sanctions against Russia.
It concerns shipments through the Druzhba pipeline branch, which crosses Ukraine and delivers oil to the three countries in question.
It confirmed that deliveries to Poland and Germany via Belarus are “continuing normally.”
Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the European Union has been trying to reduce its energy dependence on Russia, which it accuses of using its fuel supplies as a “weapon of war”, and chose in June to impose a gradual embargo on Russian oil.
Imports of crude oil by sea are expected to stop within six months, while the Russians have significantly reduced gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks.
