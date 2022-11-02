In 2009, rich countries pledged $100 billion a year in climate finance by 2020 to help developing countries deal with climate change, but the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said last year that the commitment was unlikely to be met until 2023..

American pledges

The participating energy and climate analyst sees Goldwyn Global StrategiesAndrea Klapow, that the United States caused a funding shortage, as the administration of former US President Barack Obama had previously pledged $3 billion to the United Nations Green Climate Fund, but its contribution was limited to only $1 billion before the end of Obama’s presidency.

And she adds in a research note, that the administration of President Joe Biden also failed to achieve contributions after excluding the $ 8.6 billion that was allocated to the fund, noting that the $ 370 billion inflation reduction law to address climate and inflation challenges will be limited to the American interior..

Klapow points out that it is difficult for any presidential or congressional administration to allocate funds for international climate assistance, but it is especially difficult to do so this year, as everyone is still mired in a global energy crisis, a slumping economy and inflation in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis..

Adding to the tension is that 2021 has been particularly painful for several developing countries facing the burden of climate change, with India suffering the most intense heat wave on record this year, floods in Pakistan forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes, while droughts in eastern Ethiopia and northern Kenya have pushed Somalia and the United Nations to warn millions of people that they may be at risk of starvation, says the research note.

“The new US law brings a host of new investments to a variety of clean energy technologies, extending tax credits for solar and wind energy, increasing tax credits for carbon capture and sequestration, creating new tax credits for clean hydrogen, and investing in the domestic precious metals industry,” Klapow concludes. It supports the adoption of electric vehicles among American consumers, but does not provide for directing any funding toward international climate financing opportunities.”

The Head of the Future Energy Analytics team at S&P , Global Commodity InsightsRoman Kramachuk, says: “It’s not a climate law — it’s an industrial policy bill. While it shows commitment to climate and will reduce emissions, it doesn’t directly help the broader cause of a global agreement.”

Kramachuk adds that while the bill is positive for the climate, it will have limited impact on the global policymaking represented by the conference, however, there are several indirect ways the law could affect global action to reduce the cost of clean energy technologies..

For his part, says Reed Blackmore, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, it is unfortunate that COP27held in the year of the Ukraine crisis, considering that the world is dealing with the difficult issue of energy security as well.