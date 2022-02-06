Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds out the prospect of an increase in the Bundeswehr for NATO operations in the Baltic States. The news ticker on the Ukraine crisis.

In the conflict between Russia* and Ukraine, diplomatic efforts continue.

Russia’s President Wladimir Putin* and the USA* accuse each other of provocation.

All information about the situation in Ukraine in our news ticker.

+++10.45 p.m.: Despite the increase in US troops, the US emphasizes that it does not want to start a war with Russia. US President Joe Biden has “made it clear for months that the US is not sending troops to start a war or fight a war with Russia in Ukraine,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (06/02/2022) in the Fox News Channel. “We sent troops to Europe to defend NATO territory,” Sullivan said.

The Ukrainian government was optimistic on Sunday: “An honest assessment of the situation suggests that the chance of finding a diplomatic solution to de-escalation is still much greater than the risk of further escalation,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser , Mykhailo Podolyak.

+++ 8.44 p.m.: Secret services assume that Russia has gathered around 70 percent of the troops needed for the invasion at the Ukrainian border. In the meantime, international crisis diplomacy is being continued at the highest level in the Ukraine conflict: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz*(SPD*) will become US President on Monday (February 7th, 2022). Joe Biden*Received in Washington, France’s* President Emmanuel Macron meets Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Before his first visit to the USA, Scholz promised to increase the Bundeswehr’s participation in NATO operations in the Baltic States.

Germany is present there, “and we are also ready to do everything necessary to strengthen it,” Scholz said in an interview with ARD on Sunday. This also applies to the Bundeswehr’s contribution to “air policing” – i.e. airspace surveillance – in the Baltic States and southern NATO countries.

Similar to Scholz, Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) had previously commented. Scholz pointed out that the Bundeswehr in Lithuania was already taking on “a lead task” – and he demanded: “You have to acknowledge that.” In the meantime, further US troop reinforcements have arrived in south-eastern Poland.

A Ukrainian soldier walks through a destroyed frontline warehouse outside of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. © Vadim Ghirda/dpa

The Chancellor tried to dispel criticism that Germany was showing too little commitment in the Ukraine conflict. This accusation comes particularly from Washington and should also be discussed at the meeting with Democrat Biden. Germany has “a lot to offer,” said Scholz. Since 2014, Germany has provided “the greatest economic and financial aid to Ukraine”.

Chancellor Scholz travels to Washington © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

In the past few weeks, differences between Berlin and Washington have become clear, including with regard to sanctions against Russia and arms deliveries to Ukraine. According to US intelligence services, Russia has now moved 70 percent of the troops needed for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine to the border. However, it is unclear whether President Putin is actually planning an invasion. The US secret services said he wanted to keep all options open. An invasion limited to the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine is conceivable, but also a large-scale, comprehensive invasion.

Update, 11:05 a.m.: Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner* (FDP*) Russia has threatened severe consequences in the event of an attack on Ukraine. “The Kremlin must be aware that crossing political and territorial borders would mean a high price for Russia,” Linder said in an interview with ntv.de published on Sunday. He spoke of “iron consistency”.

Lindner did not want to comment on possible punitive measures against Russia. “Where exactly we would meet the Russian leadership and those who support them should not be discussed publicly,” he said. Public statements on individual sanction options would allow the other person to “tactically prepare for what is to come”. Sanctions should “just have a sensitive effect”.

Christian Lindner threatens Russia with consequences. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

First report from Sunday, February 6th, 2022, 9 a.m.: KIEV/Washington, DC – Relations between the West and Russia remain extremely tense over the Ukraine crisis. While the two literature Nobel Prize winners Herta Müller (68) and Svetlana Alexievich (73) have spoken out in favor of German arms deliveries to Ukraine, the US secret services assume that Russia has already received 70 percent of the support for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine needed troops to the border. There is talk of 110,000 soldiers stationed on the border with Ukraine.

According to the United States, the increase in Russian troops is progressing so quickly that the full force of 150,000 soldiers could be ready for an invasion by mid-February. But US intelligence doesn’t know everything. It is therefore still completely unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is actually planning an invasion of the neighboring country. Putin wants to keep all options open, the US experts have now explained. An invasion limited to the separatist region of Donbass is conceivable, but also a large-scale, comprehensive invasion. Russia itself denies any plans of attack.

Demonstrators with Ukrainian national flags protest against the stationing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Ukraine crisis: USA assumes many victims in possible war

In the event of a major attack, Russia could take the Ukrainian capital Kiev and overthrow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within 48 hours, according to the US intelligence services. In addition, high numbers of civilian and military casualties are to be expected if Russian troops invade Ukraine.

Between 25,000 and 50,000 people could die among Ukraine’s civilian population alone, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed senior US government officials. According to their estimates, the Ukrainian military would have to reckon with up to 25,000 dead, while up to 10,000 casualties could be expected on the Russian side. In addition, such an attack could drive up to five million people to flee, most of whom would flee to neighboring Poland.

The second half of February was considered a possible time for the invasion – after the end of Olympics 2022* in Beijing*. By then, the ground in Ukraine would have hardened due to frost, it said. However, the US secret services were unable to say whether the Olympic peace treaty, to which the powers of this world hardly feel bound anyway, plays a role in Vladimir Putin’s deliberations. (cs/dpa/afp) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.